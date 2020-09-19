Estás leyendo: Ruiz Escudero, consejero de Sanidad: "Si es necesario cerrar Madrid, se hará"

El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid no descarta el cierre de la ciudad si las medidas que se pondrán en marcha este lunes no dan sus frutos. "Siempre que se pueda evitar, trataremos de evitarlo", declara al diario 'ABC'.

El consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero (derecha), no descarta cerrar Madrid. / EFE
El consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero (derecha), no descarta cerrar Madrid. / EFE

"Si es necesario cerrar Madrid, se hará. Debemos hablarlo con naturalidad". Son palabras del consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, quien afirma en una entrevista que publicará el diario ABC este domingo que no descarta el cierre de la ciudad si las medidas que se pondrán en marcha este lunes para frenar el coronavirus no dan sus frutos.

Actualmente, hay confinamientos selectivos en seis distritos de Madrid que restringen la movilidad de 850.000 ciudadanos, aunque Ruiz Escudero deja claro que las limitaciones podrían ampliarse. "Si no funcionan, valoraríamos limitar el movimiento a otras zonas básicas de salud o tomaremos decisiones de carácter más general para toda la comunidad autónoma", añade el consejero de Sanidad, quien matiza que las decisiones se adoptarán según en función de los contagios y la situación de los hospitales.

"Siempre que se pueda evitar, trataremos de evitarlo. Nuestro objetivo es seguir tomando medidas equilibradas para mantener la actividad económica lo máximo posible y podamos convivir con el virus", declara al ABC Ruiz Escudero, cuyo departamento abordará este domingo el operativo en los barrios del sur (donde se realizarán pruebas PCR masivas) a la reunión de coordinación en el ámbito del Plan Territorial de Protección Civil.

