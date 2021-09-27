Confinan cuatro barrios de Tazacorte (La Palma) ante la inminente llegada al mar de la colada de lava

Actualizado:
La dirección del Plan de Prevención de Riesgo Volcánico de Canarias, Pevolca, ha ordenado el confinamiento de varios núcleos poblacionales del municipio de Tazacorte ante la posibilidad de que la lava de la erupción volcánica de La Palma, que comenzó el domingo 19 de septiembre, llegue al mar en las próximas horas.
En previsión de posibles emanaciones de gases nocivos, se ha ordenado el confinamiento de San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja y La Condesa. El Pevolca indica que la población deberá seguir las indicaciones y permanecer en sus domicilios con puertas y ventanas cerradas hasta que este lunes se evalúe la situación.
Además aconseja mantenerse informado por canales oficiales y medios de comunicación. La colada de lava ya ha sobrepasado el barrio de Todoque y se encuentra a 1,6 kilómetros de la costa, según la última previsión realizada por el Pevolca.
En Público, te contamos todo lo que sucede con respecto a la erupción del volcán de La Palma, en directo. Síguelo aquí.
