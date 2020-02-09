Uno de los pacientes británicos ingresados en el hospital Universitario Son Espases de Palma de Mallorca por sospechas de estar infectados por coronavirus ha dado positivo, según ha confirmado el Centro Nacional de Microbiología.
Los otros tres pacientes, de una misma familia británica, han dado negativo tras las pruebas realizadas.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
