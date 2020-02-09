Estás leyendo: Confirmado un caso de coronavirus en uno de los pacientes ingresados en Palma

Confirmado un caso de coronavirus en uno de los pacientes ingresados en Palma

ÚLTIMA HORA
ÚLTIMA HORA

efe

Uno de los pacientes británicos ingresados en el hospital Universitario Son Espases de Palma de Mallorca por sospechas de estar infectados por coronavirus ha dado positivo, según ha confirmado el Centro Nacional de Microbiología.

Los otros tres pacientes, de una misma familia británica, han dado negativo tras las pruebas realizadas.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

