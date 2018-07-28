Público
Público

Conflicto del taxi Identifican a 20 taxistas por volcar un vehículo VTC en el aeropuerto de Barcelona

Los hechos se produjeron el viernes por la tarde cuando los taxistas identificaron en el parking del aeropuerto un vehículo VTC, lo rodearon y lo volcaron, aunque no hay daños contra personas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios taxistas vuelcan un vehículo VTC en el aeropuerto de Barcelona./EUROPA PRESS

Varios taxistas vuelcan un vehículo VTC en el aeropuerto de Barcelona./EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han identificado a 20 taxistas que volcaron el viernes un vehículo de alquiler con conductor (VTC) en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona, ha explicado la policía catalana a Europa Press.

Los hechos se produjeron el viernes por la tarde cuando los taxistas identificaron en el parking del aeropuerto un vehículo VTC, lo rodearon y lo volcaron, aunque no hay daños contra personas.

Además, los Mossos están investigando un impacto a un vehículo de Cabify que se produjo el viernes en la calle Sardenya de Barcelona durante la huelga indefinida que mantienen los taxistas en la ciudad.

La asociación representativa de las empresas de vehículos de alquiler con conductor, Unauto-VTC, ha alertado este sábado en un comunicado de que durante toda la tarde del viernes se vivieron "incontables agresiones a conductores y pasajeros de VTC en Barcelona, incluyendo disparos con arma de fuego a un vehículo y el volcado de otro en el Aeropuerto de El Prat".

La policía catalana ha afirmado que todavía no tiene "elementos suficientes" para establecer que este impacto proviene de un tiro de bala con arma de fuego, pero que lo están investigando y que la unidad de balística de los Mossos debe estudiar la perforación del impacto.

Etiquetas