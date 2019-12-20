Una mujer de 32 años se encuentra hospitalizada en estado crítico tras caerle en la cabeza cascotes del edificio de la Consejería de Cultura de la Comunidad de Madrid, situado en la calle Alcalá de Madrid, muy cerca de la Puerta del Sol, según un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 14.45 horas de este viernes cuando, por causas que ahora se investigan, una mujer que paseaba por la calle Alcalá número 31 ha recibido un fuerte impacto de cascote procedente del techo de dicho inmueble.
Como consecuencia del impacto, la joven ha sufrido un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo y ha entrado en parada cardiorrespiratoria. Los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil que han llegado al lugar le han atendido, practicándole maniobras de reanimación, y trasladado al Hospital Clínico, donde ha ingresado en estado crítico en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.
Los bomberos han revisado la fachada y han retirado algunos elementos inestables de la zona
También se han acercado al lugar Bomberos del Ayuntamiento, que han revisado la fachada, han retirado algunos elementos inestables de la zona gracias a un brazo articulado con capacidad para llevar hasta los 72 metros de altitud.
La Policía Municipal ha acordonado la zona del incidente y ha cortado al tráfico la calle desde la Gran Vía hasta la Puerta del Sol. También se encuentra en la zona Policía Nacional. Ahora los agentes tienen que investigar si la caída se debe a un desprendimiento derivado de las lluvias y el viento de los últimos días o de otras causas.
La herida es procedente de Corea del Sur. Por eso hasta la zona también se ha acercado el cónsul de este país en Madrid, tras la llamada de la consejera de Cultura y Turismo, Marta Rivera de la Cruz. Ambos se han trasladado al hospital para interesarse por el estado de salud de la mujer.
La zona ha permanecido acordonada por seguridad y se ha cortado el tráfico de la calle Alcalá sentido Sevilla para facilitar el movimiento de los equipos de #emergencia. Estas son las imágenes de @SAMUR_PC @BomberosMad @policiademadrid y @policia trabajando en el lugar del suceso pic.twitter.com/cTAng3lxYd— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 20, 2019
