El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha fijado que el expresidente catalán Artur Mas esté inhabilitado hasta el 23 de febrero de 2020 para cumplir la condena por desobediencia por organizar el 9N, y le ha requerido que pague la multa de 36.000 euros que se le impuso.
En un auto de ejecución de la condena, la sala civil y penal del alto tribunal catalán establece que las penas de inhabilitación para cargo público impuestas a Mas y a las exconselleras Joana Ortega —nueve meses— e Irene Rigau —seis meses— empiecen a contar desde el pasado 23 de enero, cuando se dictó la sentencia firme del Tribunal Supremo.
(Habrá ampliación)
