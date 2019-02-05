Público
CONSULTA 9N El TSJC fija la inhabilitación de Mas por el 9N hasta febrero del 2020

El Tribunal ha fijado que el expresidente catalán esté inhabilitado para cumplir la condena por desobediencia al organizar el referéndum y le ha requerido que pague la multa de 36.000 euros que se le impuso.

El expresidente de la Generalitat, Artur Mas, vota en la consulta del 9N /EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha fijado que el expresidente catalán Artur Mas esté inhabilitado hasta el 23 de febrero de 2020 para cumplir la condena por desobediencia por organizar el 9N, y le ha requerido que pague la multa de 36.000 euros que se le impuso.

En un auto de ejecución de la condena, la sala civil y penal del alto tribunal catalán establece que las penas de inhabilitación para cargo público impuestas a Mas y a las exconselleras Joana Ortega —nueve meses— e Irene Rigau —seis meses— empiecen a contar desde el pasado 23 de enero, cuando se dictó la sentencia firme del Tribunal Supremo.

