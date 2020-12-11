madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.519 nuevos positivos por covid, de las cuales 5.849 corresponden a las registradas en las últimas 24 horas.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.730.575 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales.
Respecto a los fallecidos por covid-19, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado 280, en comparación con los 325 de este jueves y 214 del viernes pasado.
En los últimos siete días se han contabilizado 812 muertes. En total ya son 47.624 las personas que oficialmente han fallecido por covid en España.
La incidencia acumulada ha registrado un ligero repunte de casi un punto en los últimos 14 días situándose en los 189,56 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.
Actualmente, hay 11.648 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 2.100 en UCI . En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.207 ingresos y 1.410 altas . La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 9,22 por cientoy en las UCI en el 21,98 por ciento.
