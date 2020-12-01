Estás leyendo: España abre diciembre con 442 fallecidos y una bajada de contagios por covid

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 8.257 nuevos casos de covid, una cifra muy inferior con respecto a los 12.228 del mismo día de la semana anterior.

Una sanitaria realiza un test serológico en el dispositivo de cribado masivo que se ha instalado en el Recinto Modernista de Sant Pau de Barcelona. Alejandro García. / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 8.257 nuevos casos de covid, 3.841 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Esto supone una cifra muy inferior con respecto a los 12.228 del mismo día de la semana anterior.

La cifra global de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.656.444 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 265, frente a 275 este lunes y 362 el martes pasado, con un total de 124.976 positivos en las pasadas dos semanas.

En el informe de este martes se han añadido 442 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con los 401 de este lunes y 537 del martes pasado. En la última semana han fallecido 1.067 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España. Hasta 45.511 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.

Las autonomías con más positivos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas son Madrid (1.001), Catalunya (914), Euskadi (394) y Galicia (301)

Actualmente, hay 14.243 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España  y 2.578 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.262 ingresos y 1.561 altas . La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 11,52 por ciento y en las UCI en el 26,30 por ciento.

