Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 9.901 nuevos casos de covid-19, 5.386 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 7.041 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.336.637 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales.
La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 174,52, frente a 167,97 este miércoles. Cinco regiones se sitúan por encima del riesgo extremo de 250, encabezadas por Navarra y Madrid, que en las últimas 24 horas suben hasta 379,4 y 315,4, respectivamente.
En el informe de este jueves se han añadido 142 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 82 el jueves pasado. Hasta 76.179 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
En la última semana han fallecido 282 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España: 45 en Andalucía, 22 en Aragón, 19 en Asturias, uno en Baleares, 11 en Canarias, tres en Cantabria, 13 en Castilla-La Mancha, 32 en Castilla y León, 10 en Catalunya, tres en Ceuta, ocho en el País Valencià, uno en Extremadura, 20 en Galicia, 67 en Madrid, cuatro en Melilla, cinco en Murcia, cuatro en Navarra, ocho en Euskadi y seis en La Rioja.
Actualmente, hay 9.384 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España en comparación con los 9.412 de este miércoles. Por otra parte, los ingresos en UCI continúan creciendo ligeramente con 2.024 pacientes frente a los 2.009 este miércoles y una tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,50% y en las UCI en el 20,26% frente al 20,09% de este miércoles.
