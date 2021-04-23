madrid
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 11.731 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 5.591 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 5.461 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 3.468.617 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue aumentando, situándose en los 235,51 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 230,95 notificado el jueves por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, este viernes se han notificado 95 más, de los cuales 330 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 77.591 personas.
Actualmente hay 9.989 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.297 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.186 ingresos y 1.156 altas.
La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,93% y en las UCI en el 22,80%.
