El Ministerio de Sanidad ha comunicado 3.432 contagios y 62 fallecidos por covid.

Las comunidades han notificado a Sanidad  3.432 nuevos contagios y ha sumado 62 fallecidos al recuento oficial desde el viernes. En total 3.745.199 personas se han contagiado y 80.579 han muerto desde el comienzo de la pandemia, según los datos oficiales.

La incidencia acumulada baja tres puntos y se sitúa en 101 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días. 

