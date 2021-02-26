madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 8.341 nuevos casos de covid-19, 3.052 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 11.435 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.188.553 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales.
En lo que respecta a la incidencia acumulada, España vuelve a presentar un descenso y se sitúa en 193 en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes, la cifra más baja desde el pasado diciembre. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 91.189 positivos.
Febrero cierra como el mes con más muertes por covid-19 en lo que va año, teniendo en cuenta que Sanidad no ofrece datos los fines de semana. En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 329 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 397 el viernes pasado. Hasta 69.142 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
En la última semana han fallecido 862 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España: 185 en Andalucía, 49 en Aragón, 45 en Asturias, diez en Baleares, 17 en Canarias, seis en Cantabria, 46 en Castilla-La Mancha, 64 en Castilla y León, 35 en Catalunya, cuatro en Ceuta, 135 en el País Valencià, 21 en Extremadura, 55 en Galicia, 119 en Madrid, cinco en Melilla, 30 en Murcia, siete en Navarra, 22 en Euskadi y siete en La Rioja.
Actualmente, hay 12.207 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 3.021 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.022 ingresos y 1.461 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 9,67% y en las UCI en el 28,77% (29,62% ayer).
Desde el pasado 16 de febrero y hasta el 22 de febrero, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 911.627 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 568.369 han sido PCR y 343.258 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.938,55. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 7,17%, frente al 7,33 por ciento de ayer
