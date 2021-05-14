madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 6.347 nuevos casos de covid-19, 3.084 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 8.186 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.604.799 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 162,03, frente a 166,32 este jueves. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 76.883 positivos.
Los territorios que siguen en una situación de mayor riesgo de transmisión, tal y como muestra la incidencia acumulada, son Euskadi (334,97), Melilla (257,25) y Madrid (256,35), seguidas de Aragón (248,84) y Navarra (221,42).
En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 58 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 66 el viernes pasado. Hasta 79.339 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
En la última semana han fallecido 246 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España: 48 en Andalucía, 24 en Aragón, ocho en Asturias, tres en Balears, 13 en Canarias, dos en Cantabria, 12 en Castilla-La Mancha, 13 en Castilla y León, 21 en Catalunya, tres en Ceuta, siete en el País Valencià, dos en Extremadura, cinco en Galicia, 53 en Madrid, dos en Melilla, dos en Murcia, cinco en Navarra, 18 en Euskadi y cinco en La Rioja.
La ocupación en UCI baja del 20%
Actualmente, hay 7.088 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.899 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 702 ingresos y 916 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 5,65% y en las UCI en el 19,17%.
Entre el 4 y el 10 de mayo, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 820.503 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 547.828 han sido PCR y 272.675 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.744,78. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 5,78%.
Comentarios

