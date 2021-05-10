madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este lunes al Ministerio de Sanidad 13.984 nuevos casos de covid-19 durante el fin de semana, 1.349 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 16.353 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya 3.581.392 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 188,97, frente a 198,60 el viernes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 89.666 positivos.
En el informe de este lunes se han añadido 103 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 77 el lunes pasado. Hasta 78.895 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 194 personas con diagnóstico de COVID-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 8.531 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (8.605 el viernes) y 2.134 en UCI (2.183 el viernes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 612 ingresos (905 el viernes) y 348 altas (1.039 el viernes). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 6,81 por ciento (6,85% el viernes) y en las UCI en el 21,43 por ciento (21,85% el viernes).
