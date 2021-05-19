Estás leyendo: La incidencia en España continúa bajando hasta los 144 casos, mientras que Euskadi es la única comunidad en riesgo extremo

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 6.080 nuevos contagios y 66 muertes por covid-19. 

Varias personas pasean por el municipio de Castro Urdiales, a 9 de mayo de 2021, en Castro Urdiales, Cantabria (España). EP

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 6.080 nuevos casos de covid-19, 3.054 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 6.418 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.625.928 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 144,56, después de que el país abandonara este martes el riesgo alto por contagio. 

En cuanto a la situación por comunidades autónomas, Euskadi es el único territorio que se encuentra una situación de riesgo extremo de transmisión –por encima de 250–, con 266 casos.

En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 66 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 108 el miércoles pasado. Hasta 79.568 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.

Ligero descenso en UCI

Sanidad ha vuelto a notificar un ligero descenso de tres décimas en la ocupación de las UCI, hasta el 17,7%, mientras que la presión hospitalaria es del 5 %, inferior en dos décimas.

Sigue habiendo cinco comunidades en las que las UCI están bajo alta presión (más del 25% de ocupación): Aragón (27,3%), Catalunya (26,1%), Madrid (36,7%), Euskadi (28,7%) y La Rioja (28,3%).

Entre el 9 y el 15 de mayo, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 767.304 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 507.102 han sido PCR y 260.202 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.631,65. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 5,14%, frente al 5,23% de este martes.

