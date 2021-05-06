Estás leyendo: La incidencia sigue bajando hasta los 202 casos tras sumar 7.960 nuevos contagios y 160 muertos

Público
Público

Contagios por covid La incidencia sigue bajando hasta los 202 casos tras sumar 7.960 nuevos contagios y 160 muertos

La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,07% y en las UCI en el 22,10%.

Urgente

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.960 nuevos casos de covid-19, 4.234 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 10.143 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.559.222 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 202,20, frente a 205,52 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 95.947 positivos.

En el informe de este jueves se han añadido 160 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 137 el jueves pasado. Hasta 78.726 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 256 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 8.900 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (9.132 ayer) y 2.212 en UCI (2.231 ayer). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 915 ingresos (975 ayer) y 1.143 altas (1.319 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,07 por ciento (7,26% ayer) y en las UCI en el 22,10 por ciento (22,25% ayer).

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público