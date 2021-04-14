madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.474 nuevos casos de covid-19, 5.613 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 8.788 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.387.022 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 200,98, frente a 196,20 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 95.368 positivos.
Cinco comunidades continúan en situación de riesgo extremo, con una incidencia superior a los 250 casos: Navarra (433,7), Madrid (347,1), Euskadi (345,8), y Ceuta y Melilla (con 522,5 en cada caso).
En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 131 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 126 el miércoles pasado. Hasta 76.756 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
En la última semana han fallecido 265 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España: 23 en Andalucía, 18 en Aragón, 12 en Asturias, uno en Balears, 11 en Canarias, cinco en Cantabria, 19 en Castilla-La Mancha, 21 en Castilla y León, 20 en Cataluña, uno en Ceuta, ocho en el País Valencià, 10 en Extremadura, 12 en Galicia, 78 en Madrid, tres en Melilla, uno en Murcia, 11 en Navarra, ocho en Euskadi y tres en La Rioja.
Las UCI se mantienen con una presión del 21,5%
Actualmente, hay 9.795 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.153 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.138 ingresos y 1.206 altas.
Estas cifras reflejan ya el efecto de la movilidad y los contactos en Semana Santa, según Sanidad. Desde el 1 de abril (Jueves Santo), la pandemia suma 95.628 contagios más, la presión en las UCI ha pasado del 18,4% al 21,5%.
