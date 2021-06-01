Estás leyendo: La tasa de incidencia se mantiene en los 120 casos mientras Sanidad suma 4.388 contagios y 30 fallecidos

Contagios por covid La tasa de incidencia se mantiene en los 120 casos mientras Sanidad suma 4.388 contagios y 30 fallecidos

Las comunidades han notificado al Ministerio de Sanidad este martes 4.388 nuevos contagios y ha sumado 30 fallecidos al recuento oficial. La incidencia acumulada baja un punto y se sitúa en 120,33 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.

