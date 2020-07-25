Estás leyendo: Los contagios por coronavirus en el Fuenlabrada se disparan con 12 nuevos casos hasta un total de 28 positivos

Los contagios por coronavirus en el Fuenlabrada se disparan con 12 nuevos casos hasta un total de 28 positivos 

Entre los nuevos casos hay dos personas con anticuerpos que sí han dado positivo en este último test.

Un jugador del CF Fuenlabrada trasladado en ambulancia a un centro hospitalario de Galicia. | M. Dylan
Un jugador del CF Fuenlabrada trasladado en ambulancia a un centro hospitalario de Galicia. | M. Dylan

El Club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada ha anunciado este sábado doce nuevos contagios hasta sumar un total de 28 positivos en el equipo. Cuatro de ellos han sido localizados en Madrid y no tuvieron ningún contacto desde el partido ante el Elche disputado el pasado 17 de julio.

Los otros ocho nuevos casos llevan dando negativo desde el sábado 18 y, "pasado ocho días y pese a estar aislados en sus habitaciones los últimos seis, hoy los resultados han dado positivo".

Además entre los doce nuevos casos había dos personas con anticuerpos al haber pasado ya la enfermedad y, sin embargo, han dado positivo en este último test. Unido a que dos contactos estrechos del CF Fuenlabrada también han dado positivo.

El Fuenlabrada indica que el jugador hospitalizado ayer sigue ingresado, estable y con sintomatología no grave derivada de la covid-19.

El club expresa en un comunicado su "profundo dolor y preocupación por los resultados de los últimos test PCR realizados, que señalan un total de 28 positivos en el CF Fuenlabrada". "Estamos evaluando las medidas a tomar ante la situación que estamos viviendo y en el día de hoy iniciaremos los contactos con la Liga", han señalado.

