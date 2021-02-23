madridActualizado:
El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha aprobado revisar la Zona de Protección Acústica Especial (ZPAE) del distrito Centro, para estudiar su posible cese y, con ello, aligerar las restricciones al ruido.
Vox ha solicitado la revisión de estas limitaciones –aprobadas con el alcalde Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón y después fueron actualizadas por Manuela Carmena para proteger a los vecinos– del distrito centro a consecuencia de la "reducción experimentada en la actividad turística y económica y del tráfico peatonal".
Una semana después de que Madrid relajara sus restricciones con el retraso del toque de queda y el cierre de la hostelería a las 23.00 horas, Ciudadanos y PP han apoyado esta iniciativa, aplaudida por la Plataforma del Ocio de Madrid.
Según a recalcado el concejal popular de Medio Ambiente, Borja Carabante (PP), y recoge eldiario.es, el Ayuntamiento no se plantea "eliminar" la ZPAE, aunque sus inspección posibilita una reducción de las restricciones.
Unas modificaciones que benefician a los hosteleros y al ocio nocturno, pero que son un retroceso para la oposición y los vecinos que viven en el centro de la capital.
Así, PSOE y Más Madrid consideran que las ZPAE "garantizan el descanso de los vecinos y vecinas, no son instrumentos para oprimir ni a la hostelería, ni al comercio, ni al ocio nocturno".
En esta línea, Más Madrid ha señalado en Twitter que la votación a favor de reducir las restricciones al ruido en el Centro se ha realizado "con la excusa de la pandemia, expulsan a vecinos y vecinas del centro y quieren convertirlo en un parque temático para turistas".
