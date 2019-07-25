Público
Contaminación Bruselas denuncia a España ante la justicia por la contaminación en Madrid y Barcelona

La Comisión Europea tiene previsto denunciar este jueves los incumplimientos reiterados de la norma de calidad del aire al superar de manera reiterada los límites de dióxido de nitrógeno.

Madrid desactivara el Protocolo por Alta Contaminación para este sábado | EFE

Imagen de archivo | EFE

La Comisión Europea denunció este jueves a España ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) por incumplir la normativa de calidad del aire en Madrid, Barcelona y Vallès-Baix Llobregat, donde excede los niveles máximos de dióxido de nitrógeno de la normativa europea vigente desde 2008.

"La decisión de llevar a España al Tribunal concierne las áreas urbanas de Madrid, Barcelona y Vallès-Baix Llobregat, donde los límites legales de NO2 han sido superados de forma persistente", dijo la Comisión en un comunicado.

Según Bruselas, los datos más recientes de calidad del aire que ha entregado España "confirman la ruptura sistemática de las reglas europeas sobre valores de dióxido de nitrógeno", legalmente vinculantes desde 2010.

(Habrá ampliación)

