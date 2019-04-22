Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Contaminación La Fiscalía abre una investigación sobre el vertido de petróleo en Murcia

Repsol ha informado en un comunicado que se ha producido durante el episodio de lluvias torrenciales registradas el fin de semana. Sin embargo, la Asociación Naturalistas del Sureste denuncia que "refleja un error en el diseño y/o funcionamiento de las nuevas instalaciones".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
La Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura (CHS) ha detectado a lo largo de este sábado un posible vertido de hidrocarburos en el polígono industrial del Valle de Escombreras, en Cartagena.

La Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura (CHS) ha detectado un vertido de hidrocarburos en el polígono industrial del Valle de Escombreras, en Cartagena. / CHS

La Fiscalía Superior de la Región de Murcia ha incoado de oficio diligencias de investigación penal por el vertido de petróleo en la rambla de Escombreras desde la refinería de Repsol.

En concreto, la Fiscalía ha tomado esta decisión a raíz de la noticia aparecida en los medios de comunicación, según informaron fuentes del Ministerio Público en un comunicado. Debido a este motivo, la Fiscalía de Medio Ambiente va a solicitar que informen al respecto las autoridades competentes en la materia.

Repsol ha informado en un comunicado que durante el episodio de lluvias torrenciales registradas el fin de semana, se había producido en su planta una salida de agua de lluvia con arrastre de hidrocarburos aceitosos a la rambla exterior del Valle de Escombreras.

Por otro lado, la Asociación Naturalistas del Sureste denunció públicamente este domingo que "el vertido de miles de litros de hidrocarburos desde la Refinería de Petróleos de Repsol en el Valle de Escombreras no debe ser considerado como un hecho aislado ni como un mero incidente, pues refleja un error en el diseño y/o funcionamiento de las nuevas instalaciones que no debería de permitir la llegada de productos derivados del petróleo a la rambla".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad