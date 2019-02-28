Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Contaminación en Madrid Madrid mantiene activado por tercer día consecutivo el protocolo anticontaminación

Este escenario establece que los conductores tienen prohibido superar los 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y en las autovías de acceso a la capital en el interior de la M-40. El consistorio sigue recomendando el uso del transporte público.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vehículos en Madrid durante las restricciones al tráfico por contaminación. / EFE

Vehículos en Madrid durante las restricciones al tráfico por contaminación. / EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid mantiene activado para este jueves, y por tercer  día consecutivo, el escenario 1 del protocolo de actuación para episodios de alta contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2). Este escenario establece que los conductores tienen prohibido superar los 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y en las autovías de acceso a la capital en el interior de la M-40. El consistorio sigue recomendando el uso del transporte público.

"A pesar de que el martes no se superaron los niveles de NO2 previstos en el Protocolo, el Ayuntamiento ha decidido mantener el escenario 1 al ser desfavorable la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) para los próximos días", explica en un comunicado el Ayuntamiento.

Los ciudadanos pueden obtener información sobre las restricciones al tráfico en la web municipal, en los paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid y en redes sociales.

El protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación pretende mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad y aumentar así la protección de la salud de la ciudadanía frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación, y muy especialmente la de los colectivos más vulnerables como los niños, personas mayores y con problemas respiratorios y mujeres embarazadas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad