Contaminación en Madrid Madrid mantiene este jueves el escenario 1 del protocolo de anticontaminación

Se conserva la reducción de la velocidad máxima a 70 km/hora en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40

Vista general de la capa de contaminación aérea de Madrid. EFE/Archivo

El escenario 1 del protocolo por episodio de alta contaminación de dióxido de nitrógeno continuará vigente este jueves, 3 de enero, por lo que se mantendrá la reducción de la velocidad máxima a 70 km/hora en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

En un comunicado, el consistorio precisa que "pese a la mejora de los niveles de contaminación, la previsión meteorológica para este jueves es muy desfavorable, por lo que continúa en vigor el escenario 1 del protocolo". El protocolo, que se está aplicando desde este martes, 1 de enero, estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación.

El Ayuntamiento recomienda la utilización del transporte público y mantendrá informados a los ciudadanos a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid y redes sociales. El mismo jueves, antes de las 12.00 horas del mediodía, el Ayuntamiento anunciará las medidas a aplicar el viernes 4 de enero.

El Protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación tiene como objetivo mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad y, por tanto, aumentar la protección de la salud de la ciudadanía frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación, y muy especialmente la de los colectivos más vulnerables como niños y niñas, personas mayores y con problemas respiratorios, así como mujeres embarazadas.

