Contaminación Madrid mantiene este miércoles el límite a 70 km/h en la M-30 y accesos

Tras superarse los niveles de preaviso en la zona 1, el Consistorio activó el lunes el protocolo antipolución, que incluye la recomendación de utilizar el transporte público y la reducción de la velocidad en la M-30.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recupera el escenario 1 del protocolo anticontaminación, con lo que la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, queda limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora. /EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recupera el protocolo anticontaminación. /EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid mantiene activado este miércoles el escenario 1 del protocolo anticontaminación, que limita a 70 kilómetros por hora la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y los accesos del interior de la M-40.

Tras superarse los niveles de preaviso en la zona 1, que comprende el interior de la M-30, y con una previsión meteorológica desfavorable, el Consistorio activó el lunes el protocolo antipolución, que incluye la recomendación de utilizar el transporte público y la reducción de la velocidad en la M-30.

El protocolo pretende mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad

Antes de las 12.00 horas, el Ayuntamiento informará de las medidas a aplicar mañana, jueves, si el episodio de contaminación continúa. Los ciudadanos pueden obtener información sobre las restricciones al tráfico en la web municipal, en los paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid y en redes sociales.

El protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación pretende mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad, para aumentar la protección de la salud de la ciudadanía frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación, y muy especialmente la de los colectivos más vulnerables como los niños, personas mayores y con problemas respiratorios, así como mujeres embarazadas.

