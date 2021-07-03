madrid
Una fuga submarina cerca de una plataforma marina de la estatal Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) ha provocado un gran un incendio en aguas del Golfo de México, frente a las costas de Ciudad del Carmen, en el estado de Campeche, que ya ha sido controlado, después de casi ocho horas de trabajos de extinción.
Sobre las 4.00 horas (hora local) del viernes, se ha notificado este incendio a 400 metros de la plataforma Ku Charly, el mayor campo de crudo con una producción con 95.000 barriles al día, el 40 por ciento de toda la producción mexicana. Todavía no se conocen las causas, aunque se especula que podría haberse producido cuando se derramó combustible de una válvula de control de un gasoducto que lo transportaba entre plataformas, a casi 80 metros de profundidad, informa Televisa.
El incendio podría haberse producido tras el derrame de combustible de una válvula a 80m de profundidad
Tres barcos han trabajado en la extinción, sin que se haya notificado heridos. Una vez controlado, los equipos especiales de buzos de Pemex han descendido para cerrar la válvula submarina del oleoducto para cortar el flujo de crudo que alimentaba un sorprendente incendio sobre el mar. Pemex ha informado en un comunicado que "el incidente fue atendido de inmediato al activarse los protocolos de seguridad" con el acompañamiento las embarcaciones 'Isla Santa Cruz', 'Bahía de Campeche' y 'Bourbon Alienor'.
La petrolera mexicana ha confirmado que la "contingencia" ha finalizado sobre las 10.45, hora local, y se han restablecido las "condiciones normales de operación", a la vez que "no se reportan lesionados, ni evacuados".
