El Gobierno de Ceuta ha cerrado el acceso a una de las principales playas de la ciudad, la de Benítez, tras activar el Plan Territorial de Contingencias por Contaminación Marina Accidental después de detectar a primera hora de la mañana la aparición de restos de hidrocarburos en esa zona de la costa norte que da a aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.
Según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo autonómico y de la Capitanía Marítima local a Europa Press, el vertido, de origen "desconocido", ha llegado al litoral de forma "muy dispersa" y ha obligado a su recogida "a mano" por parte de operarios de la empresa adjudicataria de ese servicio. La Policía Local ha vetado la entrada de bañistas al arenal, el más frecuentado de la periferia de Ceuta.
Las autoridades marítimas "sospechan" que el fuel podría proceder de un buque que se abasteció de combustible durante la madrugada de este sábado a través de una gabarra y fondeado en bahía norte de la ciudad.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo regional han calculado que la playa afectada podría reabrirse al público "a última hora de la tarde".
