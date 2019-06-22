Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Contaminación Un vertido de hidrocarburos de origen desconocido en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar obliga a cerrar una playa de Ceuta

Las autoridades marítimas "sospechan" que el fuel podría proceder de un buque que se abasteció de combustible durante la madrugada de este sábado a través de una gabarra y fondeado en bahía norte de la ciudad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Guardia Civil de Ceuta ha logrado detener a una mujer que había sido arrojada al mar cerca de la orilla junto a otro inmigrante que habían llegado en una moto de agua.

Foto de archivo del mar de Ceuta.

El Gobierno de Ceuta ha cerrado el acceso a una de las principales playas de la ciudad, la de Benítez, tras activar el Plan Territorial de Contingencias por Contaminación Marina Accidental después de detectar a primera hora de la mañana la aparición de restos de hidrocarburos en esa zona de la costa norte que da a aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.

Según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo autonómico y de la Capitanía Marítima local a Europa Press, el vertido, de origen "desconocido", ha llegado al litoral de forma "muy dispersa" y ha obligado a su recogida "a mano" por parte de operarios de la empresa adjudicataria de ese servicio. La Policía Local ha vetado la entrada de bañistas al arenal, el más frecuentado de la periferia de Ceuta.

Las autoridades marítimas "sospechan" que el fuel podría proceder de un buque que se abasteció de combustible durante la madrugada de este sábado a través de una gabarra y fondeado en bahía norte de la ciudad.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo regional han calculado que la playa afectada podría reabrirse al público "a última hora de la tarde".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad