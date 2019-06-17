Público
La contratación fija en menores de 25 años cae por primera vez desde 2013

Este tipo de contrato ha disminuido un 7,7 % en los primeros cinco meses del año respecto a mismo periodo de 2018. Por género, el trabajo indefinido en los hombres es un 27 % superior respecto al de las mujeres.

Un joven trabajando en un taller. / EFE

La contratación indefinida en menores de 25 años cayó un 7,7 % en los primeros cinco meses del año respecto a mismo periodo de 2018, lo que supone la primera bajada en el total de contratos indefinidos desde 2013, según los datos recogidos por la empresa de recursos humanos Randstad. A pesar de esta caída, entre enero y mayo se registró la segunda mayor cifra de la década en contratos fijos firmados por menores de 25 años, con un total de 77.131.

También la contratación temporal entre los jóvenes contabilizó el mayor volumen de los últimos diez años, con 1,5 millones de contratos en los cinco primeros meses y un crecimiento del 7,1 % anual.

Por género, el trabajo indefinido en los jóvenes es un 27 % superior en los hombres respecto a las mujeres, la mayor brecha registrada en la última década. Por sectores, los servicios contabilizaron el 87,8 % de los contratos indefinidos para jóvenes hasta mayo, seguidos por la industria (4,9 %), la agricultura (4,7 %) y la construcción (2,7 %). Por regiones, Murcia y Castilla-La Mancha son las únicas comunidades donde creció la contratación indefinida en jóvenes, mientras que en el resto cayó en consonancia con la media nacional.

