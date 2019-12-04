Una treintena de activistas del movimiento internacional Extinction Rebellion han ocupado la macrotienda de Zara en la Gran Vía de Madrid como señal de protesta por el impacto medioambiental de la industria de la moda, según informó la organización.
Los activistas, procedentes de más de 20 países, se han pegado al lado de los carteles que anuncian el compromiso de la marca con la COP25 y han instalado carteles que muestran que la industria de la moda rápida (fast fashion), que apuesta por la proliferación de temporadas y prendas de corta vida útil, es el segundo sector de actividad más contaminante del planeta.
Los activistas enarbolaron una pancarta que rezaba "Palabras verdes, verdades tóxicas" para resaltar cómo las empresas están utilizando estrategias de lavado verde ante la emergencia climática y ecológica.
Según Extinción Rebelión, actualmente la industria de la moda utiliza el 20% de los recursos del agua y emite un 10% de CO2 a nivel mundial. Los consumidores están tomando conciencia de esta realidad y piden cada vez más responsabilidades a los principales actores del sector.
⚠️Extinction Rebellion denuncia frente a la tienda de @zaraes en Gran Vía, Madrid, el #greenwashing de las empresas aprovechando la Cumbre del Clima.— Extinction Rebellion Spain (@EsXrebellion) December 4, 2019
No hay solución posible con la complicidad de los grandes contaminadores. #ultimatumcop25 pic.twitter.com/kmPG0U4z4J
En su intervención ante la última junta de accionistas, Pablo Isla, el presidente de la matriz de Zara, el grupo Inditex, adelantó a los accionistas diversos objetivos que la compañía se ha marcado entre los años 2019 y 2025, que persiguen conseguir un ciclo de sostenibilidad global.
Según resalta Credit Suisse en su último informe sobre Inditex, la compañía ha sido pionera en muchos aspectos de inversión sostenible (ESG), concretamente en la elaboración de informes y en el trabajo con una gran variedad de ONGs.
