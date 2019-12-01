Público
Público

COP25 António Guterres: "El punto de no retorno contra la crisis climática se nos echa encima"

El secretario general de la ONU afirma que todavía "es posible" parar la agresión de la humanidad contra la naturaleza.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
António Guterres, nuevo secretario general de la ONU.-REUTERS

António Guterres, secretario general de la ONU, presentará la COP25 en Madrid. REUTERS

El secretario general de Naciones Unidas, António Guterres, aseguró hoy en Madrid que "el punto de no retorno contra la crisis climática se nos echa encima", en una rueda de prensa previa a la cumbre mundial o COP25 que arrancará mañana, lunes, en esta ciudad.

Guterres, que ha abierto las actividades de esta cumbre mundial, ha añadido que su mensaje no es de desesperación sino de esperanza, pero nuestra agresión contra la naturaleza tiene que parar y "es posible hacerlo".

Delegaciones de unos 200 países firmantes de la Convención Marco de Naciones Unidas sobre Cambio Climático, organizaciones no gubernamentales, comunidad científica y representantes del mundo empresarial y otros colectivos se reunirán desde mañana en la capital de España para mejorar la lucha contra el cambio climático. "Hay que aumentar la ambición y la responsabilidad", agregó Guterres, quien dijo que los países deben "presentar sus compromisos" en este encuentro en la capital española que se cerrará el próximo 13 de diciembre.

"Los cambios climáticos están ocurriendo más rápido de lo que teníamos previsto" por lo que hay que alcanzar compromisos más ambiciosos, dijo, en aspectos importantes como poner un precio al carbono y acabar con las centrales térmicas de combustibles fósiles.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad