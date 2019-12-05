El secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), Luis Argüello, ha advertido hoy de los "riesgos" del capitalismo verde y las propuestas ecologistas en materia de salud reproductiva que conducen a "una reducción del número de seres humanos".
Argüello ha participado este jueves en la inauguración de las jornadas "La Cumbre del Cambio Climático y el Cuidado de la Casa Común", organizada por la Fundación Pablo VI y distintas entidades católicas con motivo de la Cumbre del Clima que se celebra en Madrid.
El portavoz de los obispos cree que existe un "riesgo" en las corrientes ecológicas que piensan que es la especie humana la que supone el problema y, ante ello, plantean "que lo mejor es reducir el número de humanos".
En este sentido, se ha referido a los Objetivos del Milenio planteados en el año 2000 por las Naciones Unidas y ha lamentado que 15 años después, sólo se ha logrado cumplir el referido a la salud reproductiva.
"Siempre existe un riesgo, un riesgo que el sistema económico dominante tiene una gran capacidad de aprovechar, el riesgo de que las buenas intenciones de tantas gentes en tantos lugares sean manipuladas para una nueva fase del capitalismo global", ha advertido Argüello.
Se ha referido, así, al "capitalismo verde" que hace "de tantas propuestas de renovables, de formas de vida y de consumo, un ejercicio nuevo y siempre sorprendente por su capacidad dominadora y manipuladora de lo que queremos vivir".
Argüello ha explicado que el papa Francisco, en su encíclica 'Laudato si', ya denunciaba "la economía que mata", "la economía del descarte", así como las propuestas de "disminuir el numero de comensales a la mesa". "De alguna forma la humanidad ha perdido la esperanza de poder dar de comer a todos y por eso dice que es mejor que haya menos comensales", ha lamentado.
