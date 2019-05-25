Público
Copa del Rey Detenidos 23 ultras del FC Barcelona por provocar altercados en Sevilla

Los aficionados portaban palos y objetos contundentes con los que destrozaban el mobiliario urbano que encontraban a su paso.

Altercados de los boixos nois en Sevilla (Twitter)

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido esta madrugada a 23 aficionados radicales del Fútbol Club Barcelona por los altercados que estaban protagonizando en la barriada sevillana de Nervión, dentro de las labores de vigilancia por el partido que esta noche enfrenta en la capital andaluza al club catalán y el Valencia.

Los detenidos portaban palos y objetos contundentes y destrozaban el mobiliario urbano que encontraban a su paso. Fuentes policiales han informado de que hasta la barriada sevillana se desplazó un dispositivo Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de la Policía Nacional, tras el aviso de varios vecinos de que se estaban produciendo incidentes en calles como Hernando del Pulgar.

Los agentes, de los que cinco resultaron heridos leves, detuvieron a 23 de ellos, que han sido custodiados durante la madrugada, y a los que se les ha requisado la entrada para que no puedan acceder al partido esta noche.

