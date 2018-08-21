La familia del hombre que este lunes atacó una comisaría de los Mossos d'Esquadra en Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) estudia presentar una denuncia por su muerte, abatido por una agente, ha declarado el abogado, David Martínez. El letrado afirma que la familia prevé denunciar a los Mossos por presunta actuación "negligente", según ha publicado 'El País'.
Tras reunirse con la esposa de Taib en el domicilio de Cornellà, el abogado ha explicado que están estudiando el caso y que descartan que los hechos puedan considerarse terrorismo. David Martínez añade que Taib estaba mal a causa de la separación de su mujer -el martes firmaron su divorcio y él debía irse del piso-.
El abogado, que representa a la familia del hombre y a su exmujer, Luciana M., ha detallado además que aún no han tenido acceso a la autopsia.
