Estás leyendo: La OCU no encuentra rastros de covid-19 en los alimentos de diferentes supermercados

Público
Público

Coronavirus en los alimentos La OCU no encuentra rastros de covid-19 en los alimentos de diferentes supermercados

La organización ha analizado 66 productos alimenticios y de droguería.

Clientes, con mascarillas, guardan la distancia social esperando a pasar por caja de un supermercado Dia&Go, del Grupo Dia, en Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Clientes, con mascarillas, guardan la distancia social esperando a pasar por caja de un supermercado Dia&Go, del Grupo Dia, en Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

OCU no ha detectado rastros de coronavirus en los envases de alimentos y productos de droguería adquiridos durante la última semana de abril en ocho cadenas (Alcampo, Carrefour, Condis, Dia, Eroski, Mercadona y Supercor) de Madrid, Barcelona, Vitoria y La Coruña.

En concreto, la organización de consumidores ha analizado la presencia de coronavirus sobre la superficie de 66 alimentos y productos de droguería de gran consumo: harinas, tabletas de chocolate, bolsas de patatas fritas, barras de pan, latas de cerveza, manzanas a granel, papel higiénico, yogures, ensaladas envasadas, tortillas precocinadas, barquetas de carne y salmón ahumado.

Los resultados, obtenidos mediante pruebas genéticas PCR a partir de muestras recogidas de la superficie de los productos seleccionados, revelan la ausencia total de restos de coronavirus.

Según OCU, es muy probable que las medidas de higiene promovidas por los propios supermercados, como la limpieza periódica de las superficies y el uso de guantes y mascarillas hayan ayudado a reducir este riesgo.

No obstante, la organización de consumidores recomienda seguir manteniendo medidas de precaución en los supermercados, empezando por mantener la distancia con otros usuarios, usar guantes y mascarilla, y evitar tocarse la cara.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú