El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, reunió a los alcaldes de las capitales andaluzas para declarar esta práctica como una "actividad insalubre, nociva y peligrosa" en la actual situación de pandemia.

Terrazas de un bar en Sevilla, (Andalucía). /Europa Press

Servimedia

El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, planteó este lunes a los alcaldes de las capitales andaluzas declarar el botellón como "actividad insalubre, nociva y peligrosa" en el marco de la Ley de Salud Pública para amparar jurídicamente la prevención y vigilancia que evite la celebración de esta práctica durante la pandemia.

Según informó la Junta de Andalucía, Moreno mantuvo un encuentro en el Palacio de San Telmo con los alcaldes de las ocho capitales andaluzas y propuso esta prohibición del botellón para impedir rebrotes, además de plantear la limitación del ocio nocturno y reforzar su control para evitar más contagios y nuevos brotes de covid-19 en Andalucía.

"El diálogo siempre es necesario y más todavía en un momento tan complicado como el que atravesamos a raíz de la pandemia de la covid-19", recalcó Moreno durante el encuentro en el que propuso estas medidas para evitar nuevos rebrotes por coronavirus.

El presidente andaluz ahondó también en su advertencia de que el virus aún no se ha ido y todavía sigue entre la ciudadanía. Por ello, llamó a seguir cumpliendo con las medidas sanitarias para evitar que aumente el número de contagios.

Del mismo modo, quiso tener unas palabras de reconocimiento para los consistorios municipales, ya que sin ellos "no hay posibilidad de arrinconar al virus o intentar paliar sus efectos porque quien crea que se puede conseguir esto sin ellos está equivocado". "Los alcaldes y los ayuntamientos son una pieza fundamental", indicó.

En la reunión estuvieron presentes el consejero de Salud y Familia, Jesús Aguirre, y los alcaldes de las capitales de provincia como el de Almería, Ramón Fernández Pacheco; el de Cádiz, José María González; el de Córdoba, José María Bellido; el de Granada, Luis Miguel Salvador; el de Huelva, Gabriel Cruz; el de Jaén, Julio Millán; el de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, y el de Sevilla, Juan Espadas.

