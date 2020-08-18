Estás leyendo: Un asistente a la manifestación negacionista en Madrid está ingresado grave por coronavirus

Según ha explicado el doctor Jackie Calleja en su cuenta de Twitter, el hombre "estaba pendiente del resultado de una PCR" durante la concentración del pasado domingo en la Plaza de Colón. 

Manifestación contra el uso obligatorio de mascarillas en la plaza de Colón de Madrid. /Europa Press

Un asistente a la manifestación negacionista antimascarillas en la plaza de Colón de Madrid se encuentra ingresado en un hospital con una "neumonía grave" causada por el coronavirus, según ha explicado el doctor y coordinador de vacunas HPV-Madrid Jackie Calleja  en cuenta de Twitter.

"En el hospital donde trabajo ayer ingresó un varón de 40 años, grave, con neumonía por covid. Está a un paso de UCI y estuvo en la manifestación del 16A. En ese momento estaba pendiente de resultado de PCR que ha salido positivo. ¿Y ahora que?", ha denuniado Calleja. 

La manifestación, celebrada el pasado 16 de agosto, congregó entre 2.500 y 3.000 personas que exigían al gobierno la retirada de las "medidas de seguridad" para prevenir el contagio de la covid-19.  Los manifestantes denunciaban que el uso de la mascarilla es un "recorte" a sus libertades y que el coronavirus es una "farsa".

Por su parte, el delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ha manifestado este lunes que se sancionará "con la máxima dureza" que permita la ley a los que incumplieron las normas durante la concentración en la capital. "No le va a salir gratis a las personas que han puesto en peligro la salud de los madrileños", ha asegurado en una entrevista en la Ser.

