La alcadesa de Toledo, Milagros Tolón, ha avanzado este lunes que el Ayuntamiento prohibirá desde el miércoles 15 de julio la realización de botellones en cualquier punto de la ciudad ante la amenaza de la covid-19 y para evitar posibles rebrotes.
En rueda de prensa, Milagros Tolón ha explicado que la Comisión de Movilidad se reunirá este martes para tratar esta cuestión y dar el visto bueno a la prohibición de la práctica del botellón en el término municipal de Toledo, tal y como ha informado el Consistorio en un comunicado.
Una decisión que, como ha indicado la alcaldesa, responde a las escenas que han tenido lugar el fin de semana en zonas como el recinto ferial de La Peraleda y tras la sanción a un pub del barrio de Santa Teresa por exceso de aforo y en el que los clientes no llevaban mascarilla.
"Para nosotros sigue siendo vital la seguridad de los toledanos y este fin de semana hemos visto imágenes que nos preocupan", ha asegurado la alcaldesa, quien ha añadido que en estos momentos, la ciudadanía debe "ser consciente de los rebrotes que se están produciendo en este tipo de entornos y concentraciones".
Asimismo, la alcaldesa ha apelado a la responsabilidad de todos porque ha considerado que la ciudadanía no puede permitirse un rebrote y ha admitido que se trata de una decisión difícil ya que es verano y "los jóvenes quieren divertirse".
