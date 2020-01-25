bilbaoActualizado:
Las pruebas realizadas a la paciente ingresada en el hospital de Cruces, en Barakaldo (Bizkaia) han descartado que la neumonía que padece estuviera asociada al coronavirus que se extiende desde la provincia china de Wuhan, han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Sanidad.
La analítica fue enviada al Centro Nacional de Microbiología de Majadahonda (Madrid), laboratorio de referencia, para realizar un análisis específico. La mujer, que ha regresado recientemente de la provincia china de Wuhan y presenta sintomatología ligada a esa enfermedad, había sido ingresada en régimen de aislamiento en el Hospital de Cruces.
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha subrayado este sábado que "los mecanismos de prevención y detección anticipada" que el Gobierno ha puesto en marcha "están funcionando", tal como a su juicio demuestra el que otros dos casos hayan sido ya descartados. "Aquellos casos que puedan ser sospechosos de estar afectados por este virus se detectan en primer lugar y se verifican después", ha enfatizado.
