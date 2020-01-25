Estás leyendo: Las pruebas descartan coronavirus en la paciente de Bizkaia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus bizkaia Las pruebas descartan coronavirus en la paciente de Bizkaia

Osakidetza, el servicio vasco de salud, emitió un comunicado en el que explicaba que la afectada, una mujer que recientemente había viajado a la provincia china de Wuhan, se encontraba ingresada en el Hospital vizcaíno de Cruces a la espera de los resultados. Finalmente la misma fuente ha descartado que se trate del primer caso de coronavirus en España.  

Hospital de Cruces
Vista general del Hospital de Cruces, en el que una mujer está ingresada en régimen de aislamiento como caso sospechoso de neumonía asociada al coronavirus | EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

bilbao

Actualizado:

efe

Las pruebas realizadas a la paciente ingresada en el hospital de Cruces, en Barakaldo (Bizkaia) han descartado que la neumonía que padece estuviera asociada al coronavirus que se extiende desde la provincia china de Wuhan, han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Sanidad.

La analítica fue enviada al Centro Nacional de Microbiología de Majadahonda (Madrid), laboratorio de referencia, para realizar un análisis específico. La mujer, que ha regresado recientemente de la provincia china de Wuhan y presenta sintomatología ligada a esa enfermedad, había sido ingresada en régimen de aislamiento en el Hospital de Cruces.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha subrayado este sábado que "los mecanismos de prevención y detección anticipada" que el Gobierno ha puesto en marcha "están funcionando", tal como a su juicio demuestra el que otros dos casos hayan sido ya descartados. "Aquellos casos que puedan ser sospechosos de estar afectados por este virus se detectan en primer lugar y se verifican después", ha enfatizado.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú