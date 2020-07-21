madridActualizado:
El número de casos confirmados de coronavirus en España se situó en 266.194 este martes, con un aumento diario de 529 contagios, por debajo de los 685 de la víspera, según los últimos datos publicados por el Ministerio de Sanidad.
Esta cifra rompe la tendencia manifestada en los últimos días, cuando se registraron 580, 628 y 685 nuevos casos de coronavirus, cifras que constituyeron los mayores aumentos diarios en España desde el pasado 10 de mayo.
Los nuevos brotes han dado pie a la reimposición de restricciones en numerosas partes del país menos de un mes después del levantamiento del estado de alarma, incluida la obligatoriedad de llevar mascarilla siempre en espacios públicos en algunas comunidades autónomas.
Por su parte, el número de muertos por la epidemia en el país en los últimos siete días fue de nueve, igual que en la víspera, ascendiendo la cifra total a 28.424 fallecidos, frente a los 28.422 registrados hasta el lunes.
