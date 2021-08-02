Estás leyendo: El 77% de los casos detectados por coronavirus en España son de la variante Delta

Los casos por el resto de variantes van disminuyendo, según el último informe de Sanidad.

Enfermera haciendo PCR
La variante Delta supone el 77% de los casos detectados. J.P.Gandul / EFE

madrid

La variante Delta del coronavirus supone el 77% de los casos detectados, pudiendo superar el 80% en la mayor parte de las comunidades, según el último informe del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), del Ministerio de Sanidad. En esta nueva actualización de la situación epidemiológica del virus, han tomado los datos de 15 comunidades recogidos hasta el pasado 25 de julio y refleja el avance de esta variante, en detrimento de las demás, que siguen retrocediendo.

La variante Alfa, que había sido la predominante los primeros meses de 2021, "ha ido disminuyendo en todas las comunidades al mismo tiempo que ha ido aumentando la prevalencia de la variante Delta", mientras que esta última, además de mantenerse dominante, podría suponer, incluso, el 86% de los casos, si se añaden aquellos "en los que se ha notificado el linaje B.1.617 sin especificar el sublinaje que, muy probablemente, corresponderán también a Delta". En este caso, la información recogida procede de 13 comunidades aportan datos de PCR capaces de detectar mutaciones compatibles con la variante delta.

Los casos, por comunidades

País Valencià mantiene la mayor cifra, aunque con datos de un único hospital (96,4%), seguida de Balears (91,8%); Navarra (86,2%); Cantabria (82,9%); Galicia (82,6%); Euskadi (81,7%); Madrid (81,3%); Aragón (80,8%); Canarias (80,5%).

Por debajo del 80% se sitúan Andalucía (78%); Castilla y León (47,1%); Extremadura (25,2%) y La Rioja, si bien hay que tener en cuenta que los datos de esta última corresponden a la semana del 28 de junio al 4 de julio.

