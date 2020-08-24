BarcelonaActualizado:
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado este lunes las nuevas restricciones que adoptará su Gobierno para frenar el incremento de casos ante el inicio del curso escolar y el fin de las vacaciones, mientras prosiguen las pruebas para detectar asintomáticos.
"Ya no estamos en una situación de estabilidad, crecemos de manera persistente", ha advertido Torra.
Catalunya ha registrado hasta este lunes 122.335 casos confirmados acumulados de coronavirus --100.646 por prueba PCR--, 1.788 más que en el recuento del domingo, informa la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat a través de su página web.
La cifra de fallecidos totales asciende a 12.954, los mismos que los registrados hasta el domingo: 7.127 en hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.130 en residencia, 820 en domicilio y 877 que no son clasificables por falta de información.
Habrá ampliación
