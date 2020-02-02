barcelona
La Agencia de Salud Pública de Cataluña (ASPB) ha descartado que el niño de ocho años ingresado en Barcelona padezca coronavirus, tras dar negativo el resultado de las pruebas realizadas al menor, según ha confirmado la Consellería de Salud. El pequeño, procedente de Wuhan (China) y con algunos síntomas que hicieron pensar que podría tener la enfermedad, está ingresado en el Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, centro de referencia pediátrico en casos de enfermedades contagiosas, tras haber sido atendido en principio en el Hospital Clínic.
Las pruebas que han descartado que el niño tenga el virus se han efectuado en el laboratorio de apoyo de vigilancia epidemiológica. Esta misma semana, la Agencia de Salud Pública de Cataluña descartó también que un hombre de 33 años, con síntomas de tener la enfermedad y procedente de la zona de Wuhan, epicentro del virus, padeciera coronavirus después de que las pruebas de laboratorio dieran negativo. Los síntomas de esta enfermedad son tos, dolor de garganta, fiebre y sensación de falta de aire y, en los casos más graves, la infección puede provocar neumonía, dificultad para respirar, insuficiencia renal e, incluso, la muerte.
