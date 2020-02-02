Estás leyendo: Descartado el coronavirus en el niño de ocho años ingresado en Barcelona

Público
Público

Coronavirus Descartado el coronavirus en el niño de ocho años ingresado en Barcelona

Las pruebas epidemiológicas realizadas al menor, que había llegado de la provincia de Wuhan junto a su familia, han descartado que padezca la enfermedad. 

Niño coronavirus Barcelona | Reuters
Un niño lleva una mascarilla ante la posibilidad de ser infectado por coronavirus | Jason Lee (Reuters)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

efe

La Agencia de Salud Pública de Cataluña (ASPB) ha descartado que el niño de ocho años ingresado en Barcelona padezca coronavirus, tras dar negativo el resultado de las pruebas realizadas al menor, según ha confirmado la Consellería de Salud. El pequeño, procedente de Wuhan (China) y con algunos síntomas que hicieron pensar que podría tener la enfermedad, está ingresado en el Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, centro de referencia pediátrico en casos de enfermedades contagiosas, tras haber sido atendido en principio en el Hospital Clínic.

Las pruebas que han descartado que el niño tenga el virus se han efectuado en el laboratorio de apoyo de vigilancia epidemiológica. Esta misma semana, la Agencia de Salud Pública de Cataluña descartó también que un hombre de 33 años, con síntomas de tener la enfermedad y procedente de la zona de Wuhan, epicentro del virus, padeciera coronavirus después de que las pruebas de laboratorio dieran negativo. Los síntomas de esta enfermedad son tos, dolor de garganta, fiebre y sensación de falta de aire y, en los casos más graves, la infección puede provocar neumonía, dificultad para respirar, insuficiencia renal e, incluso, la muerte.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú