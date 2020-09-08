Estás leyendo: Detenida una mujer en San Sebastián cuando practicaba surf por saltarse el confinamiento tras dar positivo

Público
Público

Coronavirus Detenida una mujer en San Sebastián cuando practicaba surf por saltarse el confinamiento tras dar positivo

Recursos de salvamento se han acercado en lancha hasta la surfista y le han instado a acercarse a la orilla, quien ha hecho caso omiso a los requerimientos de los agentes y hasta una hora después no ha salido del agua.

Una mujer que había dado positivo en covid-19 y debía estar aislada en su domicilio ha sido detenida este lunes en San Sebastián tras ser identificada haciendo surf en la playa de la Zurriola. EFE/Gorka Estrada
Una mujer que había dado positivo en covid-19 y debía estar aislada en su domicilio ha sido detenida este lunes en San Sebastián tras ser identificada haciendo surf en la playa de la Zurriola. EFE/Gorka Estrada

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

Un mujer ha sido detenida este mediodía en la playa de la Zurriola, en San Sebastián, por desobediencia grave a agentes de la autoridad, al negarse a dejar de practicar surf, desatendiendo los requerimientos de los agentes, que conocían que ésta se había saltado el confinamiento al haber dado positivo en covid-19.

Según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad a Europa Press, un particular ha alertado sobre las doce del mediodía a la Ertzaintza de que una mujer, que había dado positivo en coronavirus, estaba practicando surf en una playa donostiarra, en lugar de estar confinada en su casa.

Recursos de salvamento se han acercado en lancha hasta la surfista y le han instado a acercarse a la orilla. Ésta ha hecho caso omiso a los requerimientos de los agentes y hasta una hora después no ha salido del agua.

Al llegar a la playa, la esperaban dotaciones de la Ertzaintza que la han detenido por desobediencia grave. Además, sobre esta mujer recaerá una sanción por saltarse el confinamiento.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público