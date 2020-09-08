madridActualizado:
Un mujer ha sido detenida este mediodía en la playa de la Zurriola, en San Sebastián, por desobediencia grave a agentes de la autoridad, al negarse a dejar de practicar surf, desatendiendo los requerimientos de los agentes, que conocían que ésta se había saltado el confinamiento al haber dado positivo en covid-19.
Según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad a Europa Press, un particular ha alertado sobre las doce del mediodía a la Ertzaintza de que una mujer, que había dado positivo en coronavirus, estaba practicando surf en una playa donostiarra, en lugar de estar confinada en su casa.
Recursos de salvamento se han acercado en lancha hasta la surfista y le han instado a acercarse a la orilla. Ésta ha hecho caso omiso a los requerimientos de los agentes y hasta una hora después no ha salido del agua.
Al llegar a la playa, la esperaban dotaciones de la Ertzaintza que la han detenido por desobediencia grave. Además, sobre esta mujer recaerá una sanción por saltarse el confinamiento.
