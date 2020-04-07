Estás leyendo: El director general de la Policía, ingresado tras dar positivo en coronavirus

Público
Público

Coronavirus El director general de la Policía, ingresado tras dar positivo en coronavirus

Ha tenido una mejoría en las últimas horas y que se espera su alta hospitalaria próximamente. Es el cuarto integrante del comité de seguimiento del coronavirus que todos los días se reúne en la Moncloa contagiado.

Francisco Pardo Piqueras | EP
Francisco Pardo Piqueras | EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

El director general de la Policía, Francisco Pardo Piqueras, se encuentra ingresado en un hospital tras dar positivo en la covid-19, según ha adelantado eldiario.es y han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes policiales. Estas fuentes añaden que ha tenido una mejoría en las últimas horas y que se espera su alta hospitalaria próximamente.

Francisco Pardo Piqueras repitió como director general de la Policía en la legislatura que arrancó el pasado mes de enero al contar con la confianza del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, que eligió a María Gámez como nueva directora general de la Guardia Civil.

El pasado 31 de marzo se confirmó el positivo de su número dos, el director adjunto operativo (DAO) de la Policía Nacional, el comisario principal José Ángel González. Se sumaba así a los positivos de su homólogo en la Guardia Civil, el teniente general Laurentino Ceña, y al director de Emergencias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, todos ellos integrantes del comité de seguimiento del coronavirus que todos los días se reúne en la Moncloa.

Tras los positivos de los DAO, los técnicos que representan a diario en las comparecencias desde Moncloa a Policía y Guardia Civil son el comisario principal José García Molina y el general José Manuel Santiago.

En el seno del Gobierno son ya varios los casos de positivos por coronavirus, ya que al contagio de las ministras Irene Montero y Carolina Darias se sumó después el de la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo. En el entorno del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, hay varios familiares contagiados, entre ellos su esposa, Begoña Gómez.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú