MadridActualizado:
Una enfermera del equipo de profesionales que inició la campaña de vacunación contra el coronavirus el pasado domingo, día 27, en la residencia Balàfia I de Lleida ha dado positivo en covid-19.
Según han informado desde el Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat, a raíz del positivo de la enfermera se ha decidido aislar a los 66 residentes en sus habitaciones, 61 de los cuales, fueron vacunados el domingo. Por su parte, del total de los 78 trabajadores del centro (17 vacunados el domingo) ninguno se ha aislado porque no se consideran contactos estrechos con la profesional externa que acudió a vacunar el domingo.
Concretamente, Salud explica que los equipos de vacunación están formados por personal externo a las residencias, que funcionan de manera autónoma y que tan sólo se desplazan hasta los lugares de vacunación durante las horas que dura la campaña. En este sentido, se han aislado también a cuatro enfermeras más que acudieron el domingo a vacunar al mismo centro y que, en este caso, sí que se consideran contactos estrechos con la profesional positiva.
Durante el día de hoy se han practicado pruebas PCR a internos y trabajadores del centro de Balàfia y, a la espera de los resultados, el día 31 se volverán a realizar las pruebas. Por otra parte, una trabajadora fija del centro, la cual ya llevaba días sin acudir a su puesto de trabajo por presentar síntomas de covid, también ha dado positivo.
Desde Salud destacan que los casos “no tienen relación entre sí” y resaltan que durante el primer día de vacunación en Lleida siguieron todas las medidas de precaución establecidas de forma correcta.
