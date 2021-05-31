madrid
Mientras sigue el descenso de la incidencia acumulada de la cuarta ola que se inició el pasado 27 de abril se acelera el ritmo de la campaña de vacunación. Esta semana se prevé que se entreguen a España 4,6 millones de dosis, un nuevo récord de llegadas. La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, manifestó el pasado viernes que "son cifras realmente espectaculares y excepcionales".
De estos 4,6 millones de dosis, 1,3 serán de AstraZeneca y se destinarán a garantizar la inmunización de los menores de 60 años que fueron inoculados con este preparado y que han optado por repetir la segunda dosis con esta fórmula. En varias regiones, como es el caso de la Comunidad de Madrid ya se ha iniciado este proceso.
Según el último informe del Gobierno, el del pasado viernes, en España ya se han administrado 26.133.689 dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, el 93,3% de las distribuidas entre las comunidades autónomas. De este modo, 17.487.591 personas tienen al menos una dosis y 8.614.678 han recibido ya la pauta completa, lo que supone un 18,2% de la población.
En concreto, desde el pasado 27 de diciembre, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y este viernes 28 mayo, se han recibido en España 18.780.645 dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer, de las que se han entregado 18.764.655, se han administrado 18.343.193 dosis; 2.715.600 dosis de la vacuna de Moderna, 2.709.000 han sido ya distribuidas a las comunidades autónomas, y se han administrado 2.395.156 dosis. Respecto a la vacuna de AstraZeneca han llegado a España 5.975.400, de las que se han administrado 5.017.346
El objetivo del Gobierno es alcanzar los 10 millones de personas vacunadas con pauta completa en la primera semana de junio. A mediados de junio la cifra ascenderá a 15 millones y a mediados de julio a 25 millones. Así, hasta llegar al 70% de la población vacunada antes de finalizar el mes de agosto.
