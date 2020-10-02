MADRIDActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado al Ministerio de Sanidad 11.325 nuevos casos de covid-19, 3.722 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, un ligero aumento en comparación con los 3.715 de ayer. La cifra total de positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa ya en 789.932, según las estadísticas oficiales.
El informe recoge 113 nuevos fallecimientos con diagnóstico positivo de covid-19, ya que la cifra global se eleva a 32.086, frente a los 31.973 del documento del jueves. En los últimos siete días han muerto 538 personas con diagnóstico confirmado de covid-19, una cifra menor a las 547 del informe del jueves.
En los últimos siete días, hasta 2.379 personas han precisado de hospitalización por covid-19 (151.917 en el conjunto de la pandemia) y 178 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para un total de 13.753 desde que el virus llegó a España.
