Coronavirus en España La primera oleada del estudio de seroprevalencia determina que menos del 10% de la población tiene anticuerpos

El objetivo del trabajo es estimar la prevalencia de infección del coronavirus mediante la determinación de anticuerpos frente al virus por comunidades autónomas, provincias, edad y sexo.

12/05/2020.- Laboratorio de la empresa de biotecnología Eurofins Ingenasa en Madrid, este martes, donde desarrollan y producen test para la detección del Covid 19. EFE/Fernando Villar
Imagen de un laboratorio de la empresa de biotecnología Eurofins Ingenasa en Madrid. EFE/Fernando Villar

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La primera oleada del estudio de seroprevalencia determina que menos del 10% de la población española presenta anticuerpos, según ha avanzado TVE. El Ministerio de Sanidad dará a conocer esta tarde todos los detalles del estudio, que ha sido elaborado por el Ministerio Sanidad, junto al Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII), el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) y con la colaboración de las comunidades autónomas. Tal y como ha avanzado este medio, la cifra estaría lejos de lo que se conoce como inmunidad de grupo, esto es, un 60-70%.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, informó el pasado jueves de que más de 46.700 personas habían participado en la primera oleada del estudio de seroprevalencia, que consta de tres oleadas en total. El objetivo del trabajo es estimar la prevalencia de infección del coronavirus mediante la determinación de anticuerpos frente al virus por comunidades autónomas, provincias, edad y sexo.

Además, evaluará cambios en esta prevalencia para monitorizar la evolución de la epidemia, prestando "especial atención" a la aparición de nuevas infecciones derivadas de la transmisión comunitaria. En total se van a analizar a 90.000 personas y, tal y como ha recordado el ministro de Sanidad, van a participar 1.919 centros de salud con más de 9.000 profesionales.

