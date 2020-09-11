Estás leyendo: Récord de positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia con 12.183 nuevos casos

El número de casos confirmados de coronavirus en España se sitúa este viernes en 566.326, con un aumento diario de 4.708 contagios, según los últimos datos publicados por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

Una enfermera toma una muestra de sangre a un ciudadano para un test serológico. /EFE/ Quique Curbelo
El número de casos confirmados de coronavirus en España se sitúa este viernes en 566.326, con un aumento diario de 4.708 contagios, por encima de los 4.137 contagios anunciados el jueves, según los últimos datos publicados por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

España superó el lunes el medio millón de casos confirmados de coronavirus, el primer país en hacerlo en Europa occidental, tras registrar en las últimas semanas numerosos brotes de la enfermedad, que se han producido en paralelo a un incremento del volumen de pruebas diagnósticas y de las labores de rastreo de contactos.

Por su parte, el número de muertos por la epidemia en el país en los últimos siete días fue de 241, frente a los 249 del jueves, ascendiendo la cifra total a 29.747 fallecidos, frente a los 29.699 del informe anterior.

