La Centro Europeo para la Prevención y Control de Enfermedades ha decidido cambiar de postura sobre el uso de las mascarillas tras haber anunciado hace unas semanas su uso exclusivo a personas infectadas o sanitarias. 

El uso de la mascarilla como medida de prevención contra el coronavirus. / ARCHIVO

El Centro Europeo para la Prevención y Control de Enfermedades (ECDC en inglés) ha informado en un comunicado oficial que cambia sus recomendaciones sobre el uso de mascarillas para frenar los contagios por coronavirus. De ese modo, ahora también las recomienda para las personas asintomáticas cuando hace unas semanas las exclusivamente para personas infectadas y sanitarias

Esta nueva decisión ha surgido tras la evidencia de nuevas personas asintomáticas. La ECDC ha indicado que este dato supone un riesgo que, a corto y medio plazo, puede facilitar a reactivar la propagación de la covid-19.

La ECDC apoya el resto de medidas de prevención como el distanciamiento físico o el lavado de manos

Aún así, desde la organización, siguen apoyando el resto de medidas de prevención como el distanciamiento físico o el lavado de manos, aunque recalcan que el uso de las mascarillas no deja de ser "una medida preventiva complementaria".

También han reiterado que, tanto los infectados como los sanitarios, tienen prioridad a la hora de portar este material de protección por cuestiones de alta vulnerabilidad. La ECDC apunta que "se podría considerar la utilización comunitaria de mascarillas faciales, especialmente cuando e visitan espacios ocupados y cerrados". 

